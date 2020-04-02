Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 3,429 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $640,540.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:ESE opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.66.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

