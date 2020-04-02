Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in United Bankshares by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 44,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

UBSI opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.27. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

