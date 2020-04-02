Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 7,726 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 441,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,774,000 after acquiring an additional 359,581 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,117,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 199,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

