Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Green Plains worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPRE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 21.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 237.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 16.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,513,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,710,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,669.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPRE opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.94.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.61). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $715.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.