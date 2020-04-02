Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Up 11.2%

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.05, 265,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 131,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $406.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $230.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $25,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $85,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,578.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $134,018. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

