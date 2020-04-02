Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 898,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 373,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCEL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $412.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vericel Corp has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

