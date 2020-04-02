Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NVE by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $144,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,040 shares in the company, valued at $147,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $89,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,629 shares of company stock worth $342,004. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $252.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.48. NVE Corp has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $103.82.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 57.13%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

