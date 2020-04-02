Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $41,000 Position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 547,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SPAR stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Spartan Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $433.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.60.
In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $224,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SPAR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Spartan Motors Company Profile
Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.
