Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $41,000 Position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 547,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Shares of SPAR stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Spartan Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $433.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $224,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPAR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.