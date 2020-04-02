Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $41,000 Position in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,501 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after purchasing an additional 396,281 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in CryoPort by 174.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650,514 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $26,994,000 after buying an additional 1,049,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CryoPort by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,399 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,396,000 after buying an additional 244,112 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in CryoPort by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 361,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in CryoPort by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 352,391 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.60 million, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CryoPort Inc has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CryoPort Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

