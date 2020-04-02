Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth about $150,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter.

VCRA stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $695.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of -0.01. Vocera Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $35.73.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 16,858 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $421,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,038 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

