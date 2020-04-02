Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Holdings in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MBWM shares. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

