Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMER. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $724.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

