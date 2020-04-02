Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $44,000 Investment in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 9,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 37.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.14. Tenneco Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $26.09.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. TheStreet cut Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

