Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $42,000 Investment in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,077,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLO opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a current ratio of 16.46. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLO. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $392,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at $42,779,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

