Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $41,000 Investment in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after purchasing an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 227,298 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 653.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 124,190 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93. Vectrus Inc has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $481.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $29,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

VEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vectrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

