Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $45,000 in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $72,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $36.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

