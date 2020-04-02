Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $44,000 in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,260,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,737 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $22,646,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $11,321,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 452,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 327,478 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

In other news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $23.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $470.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.47%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.