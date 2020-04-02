Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $43,000 in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 584 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCBS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCBS shares. BidaskClub cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Hovde Group raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

