Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $42,000 in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $284.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Missad bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at $118,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

