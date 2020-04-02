Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 1,146 Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

OBNK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $476.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $54.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 206,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,157. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740 in the last ninety days. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

