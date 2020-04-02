Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 1,442 Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,442 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 1,420.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

EQBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Equity BancShares stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Equity BancShares Inc has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.