Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 1,356 State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 34.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. State Auto Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In related news, CEO Michael Larocco bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

