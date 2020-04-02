Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Winmark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WINA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,160.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $432,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,249,585.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $115.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.65. The company has a market capitalization of $465.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.23. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 494.54%. The company had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

