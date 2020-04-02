Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 5,676 Shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 121.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Agenus were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.15. Agenus Inc has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

