Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 996,971 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 996,971 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $15,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE AMX opened at $11.27 on Thursday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

