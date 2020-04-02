Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 669,163 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,027,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 669,163 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of B2Gold worth $16,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 838,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 155,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in B2Gold by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in B2Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,443,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,265 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in B2Gold by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 650,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in B2Gold by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,508,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 891,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.23 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.91.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

