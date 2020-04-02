Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,652,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of New Jersey Resources worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.49. New Jersey Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NJR. Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

