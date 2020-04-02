Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Pegasystems worth $15,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 337,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,868,000 after buying an additional 62,002 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 26,565 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $103.13. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.11.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

