Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 27,634 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Everbridge worth $15,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Everbridge by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Everbridge by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Everbridge stock opened at $103.01 on Thursday. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.28. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $265,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $203,231.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,999 shares of company stock worth $8,841,509. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Everbridge from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

