Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,419 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $16,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 840,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 197,986 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 228,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 26,232 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Gordon Haskett raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

