Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $16.42 Million Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.72% of Griffon worth $16,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of GFF stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Griffon had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $548.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

GFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Also, Director Kevin F. Sullivan purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,776.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.