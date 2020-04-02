Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $15.53 Million Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,939,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after acquiring an additional 307,999 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 292,977 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $9,071,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,711,000 after buying an additional 189,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 338,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 155,400 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.84. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,897,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 421,443 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,761.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

