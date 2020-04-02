Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $15.41 Million Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $15,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann G. Bordelon acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,114.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $58,114.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $372.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average is $97.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRMT shares. TheStreet cut America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.05.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

