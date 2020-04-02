Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $15.27 Million Holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,389 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

PJC opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17. Piper Jaffray Companies has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $719.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

