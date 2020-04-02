Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.30% of Green Dot worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 603.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100,292 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,369,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,738,000. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 542,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,589,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. BTIG Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.92.

GDOT opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $66.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

