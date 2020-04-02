Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRGS opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software Corp has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

