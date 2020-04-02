Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 621,119 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Rogers Communications worth $15,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

