Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 7,752 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $15,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,844,000 after buying an additional 251,843 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $15,632,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $8,780,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $6,526,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.77.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

