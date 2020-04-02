Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 191,966 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 159.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $15,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,919,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $34.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

