Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 138,695 Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.17% of Anika Therapeutics worth $16,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $409.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANIK shares. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

