Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $15,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 35.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,066,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,597,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other Trinseo news, Director Henri Steinmetz bought 17,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $290,805.57. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $210,480.00. Insiders have acquired 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $719.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.