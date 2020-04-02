Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 140,475 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.40% of Vocera Communications worth $15,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

In other news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 16,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $421,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,381 shares of company stock worth $2,045,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

