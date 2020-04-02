Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.35% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIGB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,221 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,709,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $50.37 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $55.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39.

