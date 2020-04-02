Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Position Raised by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 3,290.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,064,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 590,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after buying an additional 50,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after buying an additional 186,451 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

GBT stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $245,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,803. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

