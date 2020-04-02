Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.00. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 3,273,794 shares changing hands.

Specifically, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,030.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad P. Albert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 200,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEL. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $604.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,416,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,450,000 after acquiring an additional 597,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,756,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,098 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 785,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 636,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.