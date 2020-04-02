FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $3,774,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 89.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 97.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $135.51.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

