Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,407,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $267,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,681,000 after buying an additional 66,141 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,394,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,348,000 after buying an additional 161,607 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.95.

NYSE STZ opened at $136.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.83 and a 200 day moving average of $185.38. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.