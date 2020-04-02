Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 59,700 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $230,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 498,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,649,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 238,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,478,000 after acquiring an additional 94,102 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 406,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $92.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.46. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

