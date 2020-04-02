Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 425,369 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,373,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 425,369 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.06% of Marathon Oil worth $222,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 663,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 457,001 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,936,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after buying an additional 484,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,348,000 after buying an additional 920,919 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 29,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,051,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 84,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MRO opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.85. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

