Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 183,226 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,837,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 183,226 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.64% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $236,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

NYSE:CM opened at $54.89 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.